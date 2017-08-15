Labour stands with Pike families - Ardern

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 14:03

A Labour Government will stand with the families of Pike River and reaffirm its commitment to safe workplaces by ensuring there will be a Minister responsible for Pike River, says Leader of the Opposition Jacinda Ardern.

"The Pike River disaster was unacceptable. Twenty-nine people shouldn’t die at work in New Zealand, nor should even one person lose their life while earning a living.

"It’s unacceptable that the families don’t have answers seven years later. More and more footage is coming out suggesting we haven’t been told the full story.

"Labour is proud to stand by the Pike Families’ call for justice and answers.

"Re-entering the drift will mean we can recover some of the men, and evidence of the cause of the explosions. That will help deliver justice and answers, and bring the men home to their families.

"I’m proud to reaffirm Labour’s commitment to the families of Pike River, and to workplace safety in New Zealand, by ensuring there will be a Minister responsible for Pike River, and to have the mine as a stand-alone entity to protect the ability to carry out re-entry.

"Labour pledges to the families of Pike River, and to all New Zealanders, that we will undertake a safe re-entry of Pike River Mine," says Jacinda Ardern.