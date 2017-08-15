Agreement in Principle signed with Maniapoto

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 14:38

The Crown has signed an agreement in principle with Maniapoto to settle its historical Treaty claims, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Christopher Finlayson announced today.

Maniapoto is a central North Island iwi of approximately 35,000 people whose traditional lands encompass the King Country from KÄwhia Harbour to the Waipingao Stream in the west and are bordered inland by the ranges of the Pureora Forest Park.

"Negotiations began earlier this year and reaching today’s milestone demonstrates the commitment and hard work of Maniapoto," Mr Finlayson said. "Work can now begin on developing a detailed deed of settlement."

The Agreement in Principle outlines a broad settlement package which includes a Crown acknowledgement and apology for its breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi, financial and commercial redress of $165 million and the return of sites of cultural significance.

A copy of the Agreement in Principle is available at: www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/maniapoto.