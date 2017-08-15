Barnaby Joyce hit 'an underarm delivery' - NZ First

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 15:18

The hit put on Australian Deputy Prime Minister by the Labour Party and corroborated by a Minister in the National-led government is like an underarm delivery.

"Are Labour’s Chris Hipkins and Minister Peter Dunne our answer to the Chappell brothers?" says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland and a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"It is distasteful to see the New Zealand Labour Party colluding with the Australian Labor Party on what was a political hit job targeting the Australian Deputy Prime Minister. More so with Minister Peter Dunne corroborating information that had obvious political intent.

"This could do serious damage to New Zealand’s relationship with Australia and the rights of New Zealanders in Australia. After the foreign interns controversy, people deserve to know what other foreign sourced information is being fed into Labour here.

"This is not how we do things this side of the Tasman. Simply put, it is not cricket," says Mr Peters.