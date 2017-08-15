New NZ Ambassador to Iran announced today

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 15:58

New Zealand’s new Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran is Hamish MacMaster, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee announced today.

"New Zealand has a long-standing trade and economic relationship with Iran, established with the opening of our Embassy in Tehran in 1975," Mr Brownlee says.

"Since the easing of United Nations sanctions in 2016 there has been increased interest in the Iranian market by New Zealand exporters.

"Exports last year were $151 million and the first export of New Zealand lamb in decades was sent to Iran in May.

"There is real scope for the further diversification of our trade relationship with Iran and New Zealand’s new Ambassador will play a key role in supporting this," Mr Brownlee says.

Mr MacMaster is currently the New Zealand Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and has previously been posted to Turkey and Iran.

Mr MacMaster will also be accredited to Pakistan and Afghanistan.