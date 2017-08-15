Revised Labour Party List for the 2017 General Election

|
The Labour Party has revised its Party List for the 2017 General Election, following the recent election of
Jacinda Ardern and Kelvin Davis as Leader and Deputy Leader.
The changes to the Party List are:
- Jacinda Ardern moves to no. 1
- Kelvin Davis comes onto the list at no. 2, in line with the Party’s Constitution.
- Andrew Little moves to no. 3
- Everyone below Andrew Little moves down one position.
