Labour and Labor collusion over Barnaby Joyce grows - NZ FIrst

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 17:40

New Zealand First is doubtful the Leader of the New Zealand Labour Party Jacinda Adern did not know about MP Chris Hipkins’ line of questioning.

"Why on earth has Jacinda Ardern allowed Mr Hipkins to engage in this behaviour I do not know. Then again, Prime Minister Bill English has done a poor job explaining Minister of Internal Affairs Peter Dunne’s behaviour after being asked in Parliament," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"This is serious when the Foreign Minister of our closest ally, Julie Bishop, unambiguously says: ‘Should there be a change of government, I would find it very hard to build trust with those involved in allegations designed to undermine the Government of Australia’.

"Ms Ardern needs to categorically say that she did not know about Mr Hipkins’ line of questioning instigated by the Australian Labor Party," says Mr Peters.