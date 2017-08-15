Wellington City Councillor to stand for New Zealand First

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 17:47

Long-term Wellington City Councillor, Andy Foster, has been selected to contest the Wellington Central seat for New Zealand First at this year’s election.

"Mr Foster’s unparalleled knowledge of Wellington City, the region, and in particular the Wellington Central electorate makes him a great choice to represent New Zealand First in this diverse electorate," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

A city councillor since 1992, Mr Foster has chaired the major council committees of Strategy and Policy, Transport Infrastructure, Urban Development, Built and Natural Environment, Recreation and Finance.

He has also held directorships with Capital Power, Wellington International Airport and Capacity Infrastructure Services.

Andy has also held leadership roles with the Karori Wildlife Sanctuary Trust, the NZ Traffic Institute, Karori Sports Club and the Karori Brooklyn Community Trust.