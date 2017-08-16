Time running out to make voting easy

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 09:51

Time is running out for people wanting to make voting easy in the 23 September general election.

Around 450,000 eligible New Zealanders still haven’t enrolled to vote and more than half of them are under 30.

"Make voting easy this year by getting your enrolment sorted now," says Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer. "Enrol by 23 August and you’ll be sent an EasyVote pack at the start of the voting period. It gives you everything you need to make voting easy, including your personalised EasyVote card."

The Commission is encouraging young and first-time voters in particular to get enrolled by August 23.

"Your EasyVote pack is especially important if it’s your first time voting, because it gives you all the information you need in one handy place - a list of candidates and parties, and addresses and opening hours of all advance and election day voting places," says Ms Wright. "Enrol now, and make voting easy."

The deadline to be included on the printed electoral roll, which is used in voting places and for sending out EasyVote packs, is Wednesday 23 August.

Anyone enrolled after 23 August will have to cast a special declaration vote.

"You can still enrol right up until the day before election day, including at any advance voting place," says Ms Wright, "but you’ll need to make a special vote."

"A special vote takes a bit longer and means filling in an extra form. That’s why we encourage people to get enrolled now. We want to make voting as easy as possible for everyone."

"Enrolling is easy. Voters can freetext their name and address to 3676, get a form from a PostShop or call Freephone 0800 36 76 56. People can also enrol or update their details online at www.elections.org.nz."

More information about enrolling and voting is available from www.elections.org.nz.