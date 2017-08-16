New Permanent Representative to the UN

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 09:20

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee today announced the appointment of Craig Hawke as Permanent Representative to the New Zealand Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

"The New Zealand Permanent Mission is responsible for presenting and advocating New Zealand Government positions in the UN on a wide range of issues," Mr Brownlee says.

"Under Craig’s leadership, New Zealand will continue to provide strong and effective representation to ensure our voice is heard, as it was in our recently completed two-year term on the UN Security Council.

"As a founding member of the UN, New Zealand has worked to ensure our stance on international peace and security, human rights, the environment and development is clearly understood.

"Craig will lead New Zealand’s ongoing efforts to help make the UN more effective and relevant, including for small states and those in the Pacific.

"His work over the last two years as Principal Advisor, Small Island Developing States in the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in New York will be invaluable in helping him achieve these aims," Mr Brownlee says.

Mr Hawke has worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade since 1989, most recently as Acting CEO and Deputy Secretary, International Development and Head of the New Zealand Development and Humanitarian Programme.