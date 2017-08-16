Ethnic community funding round opens

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 10:19

Minister for Ethnic Communities Judith Collins has today announced the opening of the next funding round for the Ethnic Communities Development Fund.

The contestable fund provides $520,000 annually for projects that support leadership and social cohesion in ethnic communities as well as cultural events.

"The purpose of the Fund is to support the development of established and emerging ethnic communities. It’s important that all our ethnic communities have a sense of belonging and participation in our wider society."

The Ethnic Communities Development Fund replaced the Settling-In fund in 2016, and made 62 grants in its first year. A list of recipients is available on the Office of Ethnic Communities website.

The funding round opens today and closes on 27 September 2017.

For more information on the Ethnic Communities Development Fund and how to make a request for funding, visit the Office of Ethnic Communities website www.ethniccommunities.govt.nz/story/ethnic-communities-development-fund