Green MP supports cochlear implant funding boost

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 10:35

What: Green MP Mojo Mathers will accept a petition from Danielle Mackay calling for funding for cochlear implant surgery

When: Today, Wednesday 16 August, 11.45am

Where: Parliament Forecourt

Who: Danielle Mackay, a 22 year-old who has been waiting for a cochlear implant since December 2015, supported by YesWeCare.nz

"Danielle has been failed by our health system, which has not given her the standard of care that New Zealanders expect," Green Party disability spokesperson Mojo Mathers said.

"It is unacceptable that a young woman like Danielle has being forced to wait since December 2015 for an implant while her hearing continues to deteriorate.

"The lengthy delay and confusion about whether she will get the implant she needs has caused unacceptable levels of stress and has meant that Danielle has no certainty for her future.

"I want to support Danielle and for her to know that she, and everyone who needs a cochlear implant, deserve better from our health system," said Ms Mathers.