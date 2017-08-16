Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 11:12

Green MPs Eugenie Sage and Mojo Mathers will accept a petition from ActionStation this afternoon calling on Parliament to stop a pipeline for water exports being built through kiwi habitat in Mt Aspiring National Park.

More than 18,000 people signed the petition. The pipeline will take pristine alpine water from Mt Aspiring National Park to be shipped overseas as drinking water.

"Okuru Enterprises’ proposal to take water from Mt Aspiring National Park will be enough to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool every 52 minutes - more than 27 Olympic pools every day - all without paying a cent for the water without the public having a chance to comment," said Ms Sage.

"The pipeline will be driven through habitat for the Haast Tokoeka, a species of kiwi of which there are only some 400 left.

"Mt Aspiring National Park is in the heart of the Te WÄhipounamu South West New Zealand World Heritage Area, which is internationally recognised by UNESCO for its outstanding landscape, ecological and cultural values. We love it and must protect it," said Ms Sage.

Green MPs support call to stop water export pipeline

What: Petition to stop a pipeline through a kiwi habitat in Mt Aspiring National Park

Where: Parliament steps

When: Today, Wednesday 16 August, at 1pm

Who: Green MPs Eugenie Sage and Mojo Mathers, ActionStation members