Further progress for historical Treaty claims

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 14:09

The House of Representatives sat through extended sitting hours this morning to pass the Ngatikahu ki Whangaroa Claims Settlement Bill through its third reading.

"Today brings Ngatikahu ki Whangaroa’s long journey to settlement to an end," Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Christopher Finlayson said.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the determination and mana of Ngatikahu ki Whangaroa. The settlement provides a foundation for the future prosperity and wellbeing of the iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau of Ngatikahu ki Whangaroa."

NgÄi Tai ki TÄmaki Claims Settlement Bill and Heretaunga Tamatea Claims Settlement Bill passed through their first readings during extended sitting hours today. The bills have been referred to the MÄori Affairs Committee.

"These bills provide important redress and acknowledge past breaches of the Treaty," Mr Finlayson said. "Today’s progress brings these iwi one step closer to realising the benefits of settlement."

"The number of Treaty settlement bills progressed this term demonstrates this government’s commitment to the full and final resolution of historical Treaty claims," Mr Finlayson said. "A total of 14 Treaty settlement bills have been passed this term settling the historical Treaty claims for groups from the Far North, Taranaki, Whanganui and the Wairarapa."