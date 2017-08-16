More than 3,739 years’ service to New Zealand

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 15:04

Customs Minister Tim Macindoe has recognised 165 long-serving Customs officers and staff across the country, who have protected our borders and served New Zealand for more than 3,739 years collectively.

"I would like to congratulate and thank every one of these committed Customs officers and staff members for the work they do every day to protect our borders and our country from harm and to help our economy grow," says Mr Macindoe.

Those who have been awarded medals and long service awards have dedicated anywhere from 10 to 50 years to serving New Zealand through their roles at Customs.

"Their vast experience, the depth of their knowledge and the work they do combine to ensure that our border remains protected and secure," says Mr Macindoe.

"The role of Customs has evolved over time and continues to do so with our ever-increasing travel and trade volumes. A record 12.8 million people crossed the border in the last financial year and that number is expected to increase to around 16 million travellers per year by 2020/21.

"These long-serving officers and staff have experienced a dynamic environment of growth at the border. They have used their skills, experience and agility to manage increasing volumes of travel and trade while also managing the risk that comes with that growth."

The New Zealand Customs Service Medal recognises 14 years of service, professional conduct, and contribution as a frontline Customs officer. Clasps to the medal are awarded for each subsequent seven years of frontline service.

Mr Macindoe says the award ceremonies, which have taken place across the country over the previous couple of weeks, have provided a great opportunity to honour the commitment and achievement of Customs’ hard-working employees.

In this year’s ceremonies Customs staff received a total of 59 New Zealand Customs Service Medals and Clasps, and 106 long service awards.