New Zealand First announces Canterbury candidates

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 14:39

DENIS O’ROURKE MP TO CONTEST PORT HILLS AGAIN

Sitting list MP, Denis O’Rourke, will again contest Port Hills for New Zealand First in the forthcoming general election, New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP, Rt Hon Winston Peters, announced today.

Mr O’Rourke, a lawyer and a former Christchurch City councillor, and a company director Mr O’Rourke has been a list MP based in Port Hills since 2011. He has held major spokesperson roles for New Zealand First including transport, housing, justice, attorney general and courts, climate change, environment and RMA, security and GCSB, and Canterbury earthquake issues.

He has had a long involvement with the Christchurch City Charitable Trust and was for many years a Leader of the Sea Scouts in Mt Pleasant.

"Denis O’Rourke is an extremely dedicated Member of Parliament who carries a major workload within the party. He is a seriously effective

spokesperson whose policy development work is unparalleled within the House," Mr Peters said.

"His commitment to the people of Christchurch is total, he has been an extraordinarily effective advocate for Christchurch and for earthquake victims at all levels," he said.

LEADING CHRISTCHURCH BUSINESSMAN TO CONTEST CHRISTCHURCH CENTRAL FOR NEW ZEALAND FIRST

Well known Christchurch manufacturing engineer and exporter, Phil Robinson, was today named, by New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters as the New Zealand First candidate for Christchurch Central in the 2017 general election.

Mr Robinson is the owner/manager of his own company, Industrial Dynamics Ltd, which designs, manufactures and exports automated machinery for a wide range of applications.

He has been a self-employed entrepreneur for most of his working life and is skilled in manufacturing, advertising and international marketing.

He has been an active member of New Zealand First for many years.

"Phil Robinson is a real asset to the New Zealand First Party," Mr Peters said today. His business acumen, wide international business exposure and resulting cultural breadth brings a welcome strength to our already strong line up," he said.

"He will be a significant force on the hustings within Christchurch," he said.

MELANIE MARK-SHADBOLT TO CONTEST CHRISTCHURCH EAST FOR NEW ZEALAND FIRST

Lincoln University’s Research and Development Manager Melanie Mark-Shadbolt has been selected by New Zealand First to contest the Christchurch East seat in the 2017 general election, the New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters announced today.

Ms Mark-Shadbolt, a specialist in biosecurity and bio-protection, has recently been awarded a Ministry of Primary Industries award for research excellence in the field of bio-security. She is a regular presenter at international forums and is about to undertake presentation activities at major international conferences in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany.

She has a long history of contribution within community organisations such as the Maori Council and related community committees, Maori Wardens, and not-for-profit organisations.

Ms Mark-Shadbolt has a strong political heritage and has stood for New Zealand First in a number of past elections.

"Melanie Mark-Shadbolt is a tireless worker for her community and her region," Mr Peters said today.

"Her total commitment to any task that she undertakes and her resolve to achieve the optimum outcome is a characteristic that will serve Christchurch well," he said.

"I am delighted that she has once again offered herself for election - she will be a hard person to stop, he concluded.

RICHARD PROSSER MP TO CONTEST WAIMAKARIRI FOR NEW ZEALAND FIRST AGAIN

Sitting list MP, Richard Prosser, will again contest Waimakariri for New Zealand First in the forthcoming general election the leader of New Zealand First, the Rt Hon Winston Peters, announced today.

Mr Prosser has been a list MP based in Waimakariri since 2011. He is a former business development manager, media contributor and viticulturist.

He carries a wide range of spokesperson roles including Agriculture, Bio-security, Customs, Fisheries, Forestry, Police and Outdoor Recreation.

He is a passionate supporter of environmental issues and conservation values.

"Richard Prosser is an exceptionally hard working Member of Parliament with significant caucus responsibilities," Mr Peters said today.

"His passion for his roles and his dedication to them sets him apart. He is well focussed on his electorate and regional roles and will continue to give outstanding service to his communities," he said.

COMMUTER RAIL ADVOCATE TANE APANUI TO CONTEST WIGRAM FOR NEW ZEALAND FIRST IN GENERAL ELECTION

Recent Christchurch City Council contender Tane Apanui, is to be the New Zealand First candidate in Wigram at the forthcoming general election, New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters said today.

Mr Apanui, a security operative and business owner, is also an international hockey coach (having coached Fiji at the 2015 Olympic qualifying tournament) and is a commercial pilot.

He is a vigorous advocate for commuter rail to serve Christchurch and has prepared detailed plans demonstrating a model to achieve this aim.

"Tane Apanui is an enthusiastic new candidate for New Zealand First," Mr Peters said today.

"His forthright advocacy for commuter rail and transport issues in Christchurch demonstrates a keen awareness of the needs of the city as it undergoes its rebuild. He is a deep thinker about the needs of his community and we know that he has the ability to implement his creative and innovative solutions," he said.

"We welcome him to the New Zealand First team and anticipate success for him in the campaign," he said.

NEW ZEALAND FIRST NAMES LINDY PALMER AS SELWYN CANDIDATE

New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters today announced former Air NZ flight attendant, WINZ case manager and current fashion brand sales manager, Lindy Palmer, to be the party’s candidate in Selwyn.

Ms Palmer has a long family connection in Selwyn and has already taken up residence in the electorate in anticipation of the campaign.

A long-term member of New Zealand First Ms Palmer has previously stood for the party in Hunua.

As sales manager for a well-known fashion brand she travel throughout New Zealand constantly so has developed a well-honed sense of the needs and concerns of the country. She is an articulate advocate for unemployed people, sickness beneficiaries and others in need that she served during her lengthy career with WINZ.

"We welcome Lindy Palmer’s candidacy for New Zealand First in Selwyn," Mr Peters said today. She has strong connections with the electorate, has an empathy for its quite distinctive characteristics and will be a forthright and effective advocate for the Selwyn communities," he said.