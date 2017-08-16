Electoral law discriminates against Maori and must go - Judd

|
Former Mayor of New Plymouth, Andrew Judd, and MÄori Party candidate for Te Tai HauÄuru, Howie Tamati, are joining forces to ask the Government to get rid of a law which discriminates against MÄori.
"The inconsistent approach by the Crown, with the question of MÄori representation on Councils is unfair." says Former Mayor of New Plymouth Andrew Judd.
"As someone who was an Elected Mayor, I have experienced the reality of completing a representation review for a Council in its entirety. The Government needs to amend and remove this archaic process of allowing petitions, and polls directed at MÄori. The process of polls and referendum by one Treaty partner over another is a poor reflection of who we are, in our time."
"I am sending a submission to the Justice and Electoral Select Committee and putting forward a petition which asks the Government to ensure equal and fair MÄori representation in local government."
MÄori Party candidate for Te Tai HauÄuru, Howie Tamati says the current law is unjust and unfair.
"The Local Electoral Act is flawed, discriminatory, and serves to directly alienate MÄori rights. Ultimately, it prevents MÄori from genuinely participating in local government decision-making processes."
"The jurisdiction, protocols and process around establishing MÄori wards on district councils should be the same as for that of other wards, such as geographical and rural wards."
In 2015, the New Plymouth District Council agreed to establish a MÄori Ward. However, the local President of Grey Power, initiated a binding citizen’s referendum that overturned the decision.
"Grey Power’s president was able to do this because the Local Electoral Act allows for a binding citizen’s referendum to be held on the establishment of MÄori wards and MÄori wards only." says Mr Tamati.
"The series of events surrounding this issue exposed the different application of the law for the establishment of local body wards - one for MÄori and one for everything else."
The Local Electoral Act 2001 allows for a petition of 5 per cent of electors to require a binding poll on MÄori wards.
The New Plymouth District Council hosted a public debate on the MÄori ward proposal. This provided an opportunity for members of the public to listen to both sides of the debate which heard speakers for and against the MÄori ward. The debate was timed so that members of the public could be informed before signing the petition.
The petition was completed with more than enough signatures to meet the 5 per cent threshold in February 2015, and a referendum was required.
The result of the poll was 83 per cent of voters opposed the ward, with 17 per cent supporting. Voter turnout was 45 per cent.
Mr Tamati says that result was disappointing and what followed was disgraceful.
"Andrew was subject to a fair amount of community backlash after the referendum on the MÄori ward. The vitriol he encountered was shameful and totally unacceptable. It cost Andrew his mayoralty."
Following the referendum, Mr Judd made a submission to the International Human Rights Committee in Switzerland on 11 February 2016 which was sitting to review New Zealand’s response to the sixth periodic report under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. His submission was in relation to Article 27, point 192, regarding representation on Councils for MÄori and Pasifika.
"The response and findings from the United Nations clearly stated that
‘The state party should take all appropriate measures to enhance MÄori and Pasifika representation in Government positions at all levels, in particular at the local Council level, including through the establishment of special electoral arrangements.’" Mr Judd says.
"So it is extremely disappointing to read, and absorb the recommendations from the International Human Rights Committee, and to have our National Representatives in Parliament ignore those recommendations."
"We demand and expect other Nations to follow international agreements and obligations to indigenous people and yet disregard intentionally our own moral, and legal obligations as Treaty partners."
Mr Tamati says that MÄori representation is fundamentally a Treaty right. He encourages the Government to make this a priority in its decision-making on this issue.
"My argument is that MÄori representation in local government is actually about Treaty Partner representation. This country was founded on the Treaty of Waitangi. The Treaty acknowledges the special rights of each partner. Since 1840, MÄori have fought for this country to honour the Treaty that established it and the rights documented within. The Government must first and foremost approach this issue in this way," he says.
Both Mr Judd and Mr Tamati have requested to speak to their submissions at the Justice and Electoral Select Committee when the committee meets about the issue, after the General Election 2017.
