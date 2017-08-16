National selects Clutha-Southland candidate

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 21:55

Hamish Walker has tonight been selected by local party members as National’s 2017 Clutha-Southland candidate.

Mr Walker, 32, lives in the Clutha-Southland electorate with his partner Penny and has a strong family history to the Clutha-Southland area. He currently works as a business advisor, specialising in strategy and governance.

"I’m excited to have this opportunity and am ready to hit the ground running," Mr Walker says.

"Although National has had strong support from Clutha-Southland, I’m taking nothing for granted. I’ll be working incredibly hard to remind folks right across the electorate that our party is the only one that can be relied up on to keep delivering policies that benefit their families and businesses.

"While the opposition parties are constantly rearranging themselves and can’t seem to go a day without talking about another new tax they want, National is working to grow the economy, raise family incomes, build new infrastructure and deliver outstanding public services in a way that is affordable.

"Clutha-Southland will continue to get ahead while we have a strong, Bill English-led National Government that understands local concerns and can deliver. New Zealand has made great progress over the last few years, but we can’t take it for granted.

"An alternative Labour/Green/NZ First coalition with at least four new taxes would put all our hard-won gains at risk, and take Clutha-Southland backwards. Our families, farmers and businesses simply can’t afford this.

"The electorate is more determined than ever to keep National delivering for New Zealand, and I’m very grateful to the party for this opportunity."