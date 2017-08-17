$9m investment for redevelopment of Mana College in Porirua

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 10:46

Around $9 million will be invested to redevelop Mana College in Porirua, say Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe.

Minister Kaye visited the school this morning to make the announcement, along with the Prime Minister, the Right Hon Bill English, and MP Brett Hudson, a Mana College old boy and the school’s first ever member of parliament.

"This is a big day for the college, which has been achieving some great results in facilities which are past their best and affected by weather-tightness issues," says Ms Kaye.

"The redevelopment will involve the demolition of some existing facilities, the remediation and modernisation of other buildings and the creation of new, flexible learning spaces.

"Now that the broad scope of the project has been approved, master planning can begin and decisions made about the details of the new facilities.

"I know the school and community will be enthusiastic about being involved in this process, and contributing to designs which reflect the college’s special vision and culture."

Mr Macindoe says the college has a strong commitment to Maori and Pacifika values, and its motto ‘Akona te mahi pai’, which translates to ‘Learn to Work Well’, was gifted by Ngati Toa.

"I know the college, which has its own Marae complex, will be keen to ensure that its strong cultural identity will be supported by the new facilities.

"Once the planning and design process is completed, work is expected to get underway in 2019, and take between 18 and 24 months to complete.

"Today’s announcement means around $148 million has been committed to modernise and expand schools in the greater Wellington region since November 2015.

"This includes additional classrooms at various schools, and significant upgrades at Wainuiomata College, Thorndon School, Aotea College, Wellington East Girls’ College, Newtown School, Kelburn Normal School, Khandallah School, Ngaio School, Northland School, Churton Park School, Brooklyn School and Wairarapa College."

Since 2008, over $5 billion has been invested in school upgrades and roll growth projects, the largest ever investment in school infrastructure by a New Zealand government.