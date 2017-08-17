City Council WOF exposes National’s lack of leadership - Green Party

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 12:29

The Green Party is slamming National’s lack of leadership on rental quality in the wake of the Wellington City Council’s (WCC) launch of a voluntary Rental Warrant of Fitness.

"It’s encouraging to see local government step up when there’s been such a lack of leadership at a central government level," said Green Party building and construction spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

"More people die every year due to cold, damp homes than in traffic crashes. A Warrant of Fitness for cars is rightfully required for cars, why not houses?

"Good on WCC for doing the right thing, but we need central government leadership on a mandatory rental Warrant of Fitness.

"National has been clueless on insulation. They have no idea how many landlords are meeting the legislative requirements, they're not trying to find out, and they're not keeping track.

"Local governments, public health experts and most New Zealanders are calling for action on cold, damp, mouldy and unhealthy housing, but the Government isn’t providing leadership.

"The Green Party in Government will end our national shame of cold, damp, unhealthy housing through a mandatory rental warrant of fitness and restoring funding to the WarmUp NZ insulation fund," said Ms Genter.