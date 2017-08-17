New HOM to Ethiopia and the African Union

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 13:51

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has today announced Mark Ramsden will be New Zealand’s next Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union

"Our relationship with Ethiopia and the African Union has strengthened considerably since New Zealand established a diplomatic presence in Ethiopia in 2011," Mr Brownlee says.

"As a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council from 2014-2016, New Zealand closely engaged with Ethiopia and the African Union on peace and security issues of importance to Africa.

"New Zealand is focused on building on our trade and economic relationships.

"A growing number of New Zealand companies are interested in East Africa, including Fonterra that has established a joint venture in Ethiopia.

"We will continue our successful development partnership with the African Union and Ethiopia, building on the recent New Zealand-African Union Geothermal Partnership and dairy development activities with Ethiopia," Mr Brownlee says.

Mr Ramsden is currently the New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji and has previously been posted to the Solomon Islands, New York, Papua New Guinea, and Vanuatu.

Mr Ramsden will also be accredited to Djibouti, Rwanda, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.