Motorcycle Safety Advisory Council reappointments

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 14:54

ACC Minister Michael Woodhouse has today announced four reappointments to the Motorcycle Safety Advisory Council.

"The Council represents the motorcycling community and has a vital role to advise ACC on safety initiatives that will make motorcycling safer on New Zealand roads," Mr Woodhouse says.

Mark Gilbert has been reappointed as Chair of the Motorcycle Safety Advisory Council for a further term of two years.

Alan Petrie, David White, and Johan Bosch have also been reappointed as members of the Council for further two year terms after their current terms expire at the end of this month.

"I would like to thank Mark Gilbert, and the hardworking members of the Council for their important work to keep motorcyclists safe.

"The reappointment of the Chair and these three members will ensure stability and continuity on the Council and will allow for their work to gain further momentum," Mr Woodhouse says.