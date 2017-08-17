Progress toward TPP Eleven welcomed

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 15:14

News that the New Zealand Cabinet has approved a negotiating mandate for the Trans Pacific Partnership Eleven (TPP11) has been welcomed by the NZ International Business Forum.

"The approval of a negotiating mandate is an important step towards TPP11, a deal that will deliver real benefits to the New Zealand economy" said NZIBF Chairman Malcolm Bailey.

Mr. Bailey said TPP11 will deliver to New Zealand exporters improved market access into Japan, which is New Zealand’s third largest market, as well as other markets that are not yet underpinned by bilateral trade agreements including Canada, Mexico and Peru.

"Once the TPP11 agreement is fully implemented, it is expected to increase New Zealand’s GDP by $2.5 billion per annum. Annual tariff savings will be in the order of $222 million. These projected gains show that TPP11 remains a valuable endeavour and we applaud the Government’s commitment to achieving this deal for New Zealand."