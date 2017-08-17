Labour and National fiddling while housing crisis burns on - TOP

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 15:50

After Labour Party's announcement yesterday that it would look to conduct a "review" of taxation mechanisms to deal with the housing crisis, it is now obvious that both old establishment parties have zero commitment to deal with the root causes of the problem.

The Opportunities Party Deputy Leader Geoff Simmons says, "Any questions about whether Labour’s new leadership might signal a real change to progressive evidence based polices has been answered with a resounding no."

"Labour remains aligned with National in refusing to address the growing problem of wealth inequality created through rising house prices. Both are effectively guaranteeing a spring time house price boom through their tinkering at the edges approach".

Both Labour and National have previously commissioned tax reviews, in 2001 and 2010 respectively", says Mr Simmons, "Both recommended precisely the policy TOP is now advocating for a fair tax system".

Blog attached - http://www.top.org.nz/no_need_to_lead_when_you_can_buy_vote_with_a_house