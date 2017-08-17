Annual review of Regeneration Act tabled

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 16:19

An annual review confirms the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016 is working appropriately and flexibly, Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says.

The review, presented to the House today, does not recommend any amendments.

"While we don’t need to make any changes, the review does identify opportunities for statutory parties to better use the legislation to improve and accelerate planning practices," Ms Wagner says.

"The Government is absolutely committed to Christchurch, and that includes ensuring we have a suitable legislative framework, now and into the future.

"I’m confident all parties involved will take this review on board and look at how they can better work together, improve processes and make the best possible use of the Act’s planning provisions."

The review of the operation and effectiveness of the Greater Regeneration Act 2016 is an annual requirement under section 150 of the Act.

The review is available at: https://www.dpmc.govt.nz/publications/annual-review-greater-christchurch-regeneration-act-2016