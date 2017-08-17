'Cheaper to stay at The Langham than emergency housing motels'

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 16:45

Labour’s comprehensive plan to fix the housing crisis and ensure there’s enough state housing, means we won’t be paying through the nose for emergency accommodation like the current Government has to, says Labour’s Social Development spokesperson Carmel Sepuloni.

"National has hocked off state houses all over New Zealand, and now has to put families up in motels or - as we revealed yesterday - buy motels at more than double the most recent QV valuations.

"We now know the Government is paying $290 a night to put up a mother and her three children in emergency accommodation at a Papatoetoe motel, which is an example of just how out of control the emergency housing issue has become.

"It defies belief to think that it is good value for money to spend $290 per night, particularly when motel stays were anticipated to be between $175 and $240 per night.

"At those rates, it would actually be cheaper per night to stay at The Langham, The Heritage or the Copthorne Hotel in central Auckland.

"In a letter we’ve received, it was reported the motel room at $290 per night was so bad you wouldn’t even put a dog in there.

"The Government has created this situation by selling state houses and forcing people on to the street. They’ve now been forced to purchase motels to house the homeless after realising their mistake.

"The Government’s stubborn refusal to even admit there’s a housing crisis has led to this sorry situation, which has forced families into temporary accommodation.

"Labour understands the housing crisis and we have a comprehensive plan to end homelessness and build thousands of affordable houses, which is more than the current Government can say after nine years of inaction," says Carmel Sepuloni.