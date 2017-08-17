MSD releases individual client level data documents

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 16:48

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has today released more documents relating to the collection of individual client data, under the Official Information Act.

The documents released today contain a range of material, including internal emails and official advice to Ministers on the proposal to collect client level data from providers.

Following a potential breach of privacy relating to the collection of individual client data in May, the collection of such data was put on hold.

An investigation was undertaken into events that lead to the potential breach. Details on that investigation and a statement from MSD Chief Executive Brendan Boyle.

MSD and the Ministry for Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki are committed to taking the lessons learned from the potential breach in May, and ensuring they are applied throughout both organisations. The protection of client data is a high priority for both organisations.