Term extended for QLDC Chief Executive

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 17:03

The Council has moved to extend the term of Queenstown Lakes District Council Chief Executive Mike Theelen, QLDC Mayor Jim Boult confirmed today.

"We recognised that Mike was contracted for a period of three years from February 2016. The statutory maximum allows us to make a commitment for five years. Given the growth issues the district is currently grappling with, Council consider a period of solidarity is required at management level. In the interests of investing in the consolidation of an organisation in significant delivery mode it was an easy decision to take," Mr Boult said.

The move was also recognition on the part of the Council of a strong performance from the Chief Executive and the organisation he leads. Council also reviewed Mr Theelen’s remuneration package, which had been set at the time of his appointment.

"It’s a big job and on many levels coping with metro-sized issues, and for that reason we wanted to ensure that the remuneration package was commensurate with equivalent-growth Councils of a similar scale," Mr Boult said.

Council today approved both the extension of the tenure to five years to February 2021 and a salary for 2017/18 of $336,000 per annum.