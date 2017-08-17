TPP11 progress is positive - EMA

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 17:51

Confirmation of New Zealand’s mandate to negotiate for the new Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP11) is positive progress says the EMA.

"We are an exporting nation and it’s vital we keep pushing our trade agenda," says Kim Campbell, CEO, EMA.

"Agreements such as TPP11 are essential to ensuring our exporting businesses remain competitive in overseas markets, such as Japan and the other parties in this partnership.

"We need to have clarity on market access, tariffs and intellectual property with our trading partners. We can’t afford to be left behind," says Mr Campbell.