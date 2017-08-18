Local government leaders failing NZ - Taxpayers' Union

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 07:44

It is a sad coincidence that newly elected head of Local Government New Zealand is facing his own water crisis in North Dunedin - with it being exactly one-year since his predecessor's Council killed three people and caused 6,000 to become ill in Havelock North.

"No matter who wins on September 23, the next government is going to have to get to work fixing local government," says Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union.

"Instead of providing leadership for the sector, LGNZ keeps electing the worst performers to captain its team. No wonder the sector has the lowest level of public confidence ever recorded."

"Dunedin City Council is among the most indebted councils in New Zealand but has very low asset levels on a per ratepayer basis. Now the City is recovering from another water crisis affecting tens of thousands of households."

"LGNZ and other leaders in local government need to care more about delivering value for money and safe clean water - and other core services - and stop with the LGNZ-style feather-nesting and empire building."