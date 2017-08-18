DoC missing in action again - NZ Outdoors Party

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 03:34

The NZ Outdoors Party is reminding the Minister of Conservation of her statutory duty of protecting and preserving our public conservation estate and wild places as there have been two particularly disturbing instances where Department of Conservation have failed to protect our public conservation estate: The illegal attempt to swap Ruahine Forest Park land to enable the Ruataniwha dam and the Tuning Fork Creek pipeline at Jacksons Bay.

Co-Leader, David Haynes said "The pipeline in Jacksons Bay will be built on public conservation estate where Nationally Critical brown kiwi reside yet, even when chased by Westland District Council to submit on the resource consent application by Okuru Enterprises, DoC declined to do so. Similarly, the Nationally Endangered Fiordland crested penguin comes ashore in Jacksons bay where construction will disturb the landscape but once again, DoC seem happy for someone to just move them if they get in the way."

Conservation Minister, Maggie Barry has committed to changing the Conservation Act to enable DoC to be able to swap public land to promote development and has welcomed construction in the Haast Tokoeka Sanctuary and Mt Aspiring National Park to enable the sale of 800 million litres of our freshwater to China and the Middle East.

The Outdoors Party will ensure all public conservation land is protected for the recreation and enjoyment of everyone, for ever.