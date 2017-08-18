Complaint laid for Andy Foster's use of WCC resources for NZ First campaigning

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 10:44

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal that Wellington City Councillor, Andy Foster has made extensive use of ratepayer funded IT and communications recourses as part of his efforts to stand for Parliament with New Zealand First.

"We’ve received several complaints, including from a concerned insider at the Council, for what appears to be a total disregard of the rules around using Council recourses for election campaigning," says Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union. "Earlier this week we wrote to the Council's CEO, asking him to explain what is going on and how why the Council are effectively subsidising Cr Foster and his NZ First campaign."

"It appears Cr Foster's is totally disregarding the rules. Our members have even seen him use his ratepayer funded laptop at election meetings for NZ First business. That is simply not allowed."

"In Hastings, the former Mayor, Lawrence Yule, who is standing for the National Party, had a separate laptop, email account and even a second vehicle to ensure ratepayers weren't funding his campaign. Mr Foster has been a councillor for 25 years - why does he appear to think the rules don’t apply to him?"

Yesterday the Taxpayers' Union called on Cr Foster to follow the lead of Councillors in much smaller centres who have resigned from their council roles to stand for Parliament.