Labour's Let's do this election hoardings unveiled

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 13:49

The New Zealand Labour Party has released its new hoarding designs today, ahead of the campaign launch on Sunday.

The new designs feature Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern and the new campaign tagline "Let’s do this."

Labour has also created several variants covering key policy areas, including health, transport, education, regional development, and the environment.

Jacinda Ardern erected the first hoarding today in her electorate of Mt Albert. Local Labour Party volunteers will be putting up the new hoardings over the next fortnight as they are distributed throughout the country.

Labour’s 2017 Campaign Manager, Andrew Kirton, said: "We’re really pleased with the new designs and we hope voters like them too."

"Our new hoardings give voters a sense of the policy areas that Jacinda and Labour are focused on, while making it clear that it is the party vote that matters if we are to change the government and build a better New Zealand.

"Around 5,000 of our new party vote hoardings will start sprouting up across the country soon. Let’s do this," said Andrew Kirton.