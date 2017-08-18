Further $6 million investment in Bay of Plenty Schools

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 14:40

Around $6 million will be invested to build more new classrooms in the Tauranga area, say Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe.

Mr Macindoe visited Tauranga Boys’ College today to make the announcement.

"On top of the $33 million already announced through Budget 2017 in the Bay of Plenty region, we are investing a further $6 million to provide 12 new classrooms to two schools/kura in the rapidly growing Tauranga area to accommodate their growing rolls, both now and in the future," says Ms Kaye.

The schools receiving new classrooms are:

- Tauranga Boys’ College - 9 classrooms

- Te Kura o Matapihi - 3 classrooms.

"A school’s physical environment can support and inspire students’ success, and enable them to achieve. The new classrooms will feature high-quality lighting, acoustics and ventilation, as well as the latest digital infrastructure to support digital learning," says Ms Kaye.

"This significant investment in the Bay of Plenty region is keeping true to our commitment to invest in areas of New Zealand experiencing high growth."

"Today’s announcement means that Budget 2017 has provided the Bay of Plenty region with a new school and a school expansion in Papamoa and 27 new and replacement classrooms at six schools," says Mr Macindoe.

"This investment also builds on the $23.2 million provided for through Budget 2016 for 14 roll-growth classrooms and a brand new school. This takes the total Bay of Plenty investment over the past two Budgets to over $60 million.

"Overall, Budget 2017 is investing $456.5 million in education infrastructure which takes our total commitment to school property nationwide to over $5 billion in recent years," says Mr Macindoe.