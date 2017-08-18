Agreements in principle signed with Whakatohea and Te Runanga o Ngati Whatua

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Crown has signed agreements in principle to settle the historical Treaty grievances of WhakatÅhea and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti WhÄtua, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Christopher Finlayson announced today.
The agreements outline broad settlement packages which include Crown apologies as well as financial, commercial and cultural redress.
"Negotiations to settle the historical claims of WhakatÅhea began in January this year, two decades after previous talks collapsed," Mr Finlayson said. "Today’s agreement is a great achievement and a reflection of the positive and principled approach to negotiations taken by WhakatÅhea’s leaders and negotiators."
"The long overdue agreement with WhakatÅhea addresses serious breaches of the Treaty by the Crown including the confiscation of large stretches of WhakatÅhea land which forced many iwi members to move to inadequate reserves."
It also sets out redress of $100 million which includes specific funding for Te Reo revitalisation, Education Endowments and the development of WhakatÅhea’s reserves.
The agreement with Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti WhÄtua includes total financial and commercial redress of $7.2 million as well as cultural redress valued at $500,000.
"The majority of the NgÄti WhÄtua historical claims have been settled through settlements with ÅrÄkei, Kaipara, Te Uri o Hau and Te Roroa," Mr Finlayson said. "Today’s Agreement in Principle, together with the Kaipara Harbour Framework Agreement signed in 2014, focuses on resolving all outstanding historical claims of the iwi."
Copies of the agreements in principle are available at: www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.