Agreements in principle signed with Whakatohea and Te Runanga o Ngati Whatua

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 14:47

The Crown has signed agreements in principle to settle the historical Treaty grievances of WhakatÅhea and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti WhÄtua, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Christopher Finlayson announced today.

The agreements outline broad settlement packages which include Crown apologies as well as financial, commercial and cultural redress.

"Negotiations to settle the historical claims of WhakatÅhea began in January this year, two decades after previous talks collapsed," Mr Finlayson said. "Today’s agreement is a great achievement and a reflection of the positive and principled approach to negotiations taken by WhakatÅhea’s leaders and negotiators."

"The long overdue agreement with WhakatÅhea addresses serious breaches of the Treaty by the Crown including the confiscation of large stretches of WhakatÅhea land which forced many iwi members to move to inadequate reserves."

It also sets out redress of $100 million which includes specific funding for Te Reo revitalisation, Education Endowments and the development of WhakatÅhea’s reserves.

The agreement with Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti WhÄtua includes total financial and commercial redress of $7.2 million as well as cultural redress valued at $500,000.

"The majority of the NgÄti WhÄtua historical claims have been settled through settlements with ÅrÄkei, Kaipara, Te Uri o Hau and Te Roroa," Mr Finlayson said. "Today’s Agreement in Principle, together with the Kaipara Harbour Framework Agreement signed in 2014, focuses on resolving all outstanding historical claims of the iwi."

Copies of the agreements in principle are available at: www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/.