Winston's minimum wage will kill Northland - ACT

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 16:07

Winston Peters’ idea of raising the minimum wage to $20 will have a devastating effect on employment, especially in areas like Northland.

"Employers in Auckland could barely afford this, let alone Northland.

"The people hurt most will be the young and uneducated, who will get locked out of positions needed to gain valuable work experience.

"The dole queue will stretch from Wellsford to Cape Reinga.

"Winston’s lurch to the left proves that only ACT can be trusted to keep National sensible.

"With more MPs we will end poverty by slashing housing costs, and boost employment by ditching the red tape holding back Kiwi businesses."