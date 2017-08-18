NZ First commits to raising minimum wage to $20 an hour

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 16:12

New Zealand First will build our economy from the bottom up, creating opportunities for New Zealanders, boosting our economy and increasing productivity.

"Our goal is to increase the minimum wage to $20 over three years," New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters said in Tauranga at a public meeting today.

"Drastically increasing the minimum wage will increase productivity and stimulate the economy.

"New Zealand First’s record on fair wages in this country is a proud one.

"In 2005, we campaigned to address the then low minimum wage under the Labour government.

"As part of our confidence and supply agreement with Labour in 2005 following the election we insisted that the minimum wage go from $9 per hour to $12 progressively by 2008.

"That is the biggest rise ever in the shortest time ever in this country’s history.

"We know that without a change in tax for Employers and Businesses that can’t happen," Mr Peters said.