Northland; rates quashed, but no order for refunds - NZ First

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 21:38

Northland’s Mangawhai ratepayers are to be congratulated for persisting with their court action to seek rates relief, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"They’ve got that with the High Court at Whangarei this week quashing rates and penalties for the years 2011/2012 to 2015/2016.

"But unfortunately there was no order to refund rates and penalties for any who had paid.

"The ratepayers had rightly fought the imposition of rates that were imposed after the blowout of the sewerage scheme.

"They sought a judicial review of rates charges by the Northland Regional Council and the Kaipara District Council. The court’s initial part finding was that the rates had not been lawfully set.

"This has been a long battle for the ratepayers, and particularly Bruce and Heather Rogan.

"They should never have been put through this.

"It was a mess from the start with the council’s poor judgement and mismanagement by the project managers that led to the scheme blowing out and the Kaipara Council borrowing $57.7 million, and rates validation pushed through Parliament by the National government," says Mr Peters.