Adams vs Twyford? Both lose the housing scrap - ACT

Saturday, 19 August, 2017 - 12:09

This morning’s scrappy Nation debate between Labour and National shows what New Zealanders have long known: both parties are out of ideas on housing.

"A new tax here, a tinker there, Labour and National’s approach to the housing crisis are like setting a capuchin monkey on a Gorilla," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Over 18 years, both parties have presided over largely the same policy settings; the RMA strangling land supply, infrastructure funded by council rates, and building inspections by bumbling councils. If you keep doing the same thing for 18 and expect a different result, you’re insane."

"New Zealanders deserve a better quality of debate on housing. ACT would free up land, fund infrastructure, and expedite consents by:

Replacing the RMA with an Urban Development Act DURING THE NEXT PARLIAMENT

Sharing half the GST on construction with the council that gave resource consent for the construction

Replacing council building inspections with a requirement for mandatory 25 year insurance on new buildings

"ACT’s approach is comprehensive reform proportional to the problem. With National and Labour clearly out of ideas, voters concerned about the housing market must give more power to ACT."