Mayor welcomes commitment to Dunedin Hospital rebuild

Saturday, 19 August, 2017 - 14:38

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull has welcomed the Government’s commitment to spend up to $1.4 billion on building a new hospital for the city and wider Otago/Southland regions, and is encouraged that it has listened to the community’s preference on the location of the rebuild.

Mr Cull was reacting to the Prime Minister’s announcement in Dunedin today. The Government has indicated its preference is for a central city rebuild, but hasn’t yet ruled out rebuilding at the Wakari site in Dunedin’s hill suburbs.

"I am pleased that the Government has committed to rebuilding Dunedin Hospital. An investment of up to $1.4 billion is a far greater level of investment than had first been indicated, so this gives me reassurance that a top flight teaching hospital will be retained in the city.

"I do still have reservations about the fact that the option of rebuilding on the current Wakari Hospital site remains on the table. But I am encouraged that the Government has reached the same conclusions as the majority of our community in that a central city rebuild is the clear preference," Mr Cull says.

The Dunedin City Council has led the ‘Dunedin Hospital SOS’ campaign since March, which calls on the Government to commit to redevelop the hospital as a top flight teaching hospital in the central city.

Mr Cull says that over 6000 people, numerous organisations and businesses, and mayors from throughout Otago/Southland had backed the DCC-led SOS campaign.

"A central city hospital location is vital for the health, economic and educational wellbeing of Dunedin and the wider Otago/Southland regions," he says.