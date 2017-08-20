PM saddened at passing of Sir Colin Meads

Sunday, 20 August, 2017 - 13:55

Prime Minister Bill English has acknowledged the passing of All Black great Sir Colin Meads.

"This is a sad day for New Zealand rugby and for New Zealand," Mr English says.

"I have had the privilege of getting to know Sir Colin. He was not only a great All Black but also a genuinely good New Zealand bloke.

"He represented what it means to be a New Zealander. He was no-nonsense, reliable, hardworking, warm and very generous with his time.

"I remember when I was younger hearing stories about how he used to shear sheep all day and go running at night. I thought I'd give it a go. I quickly learned the Meads legend was built on physical and mental toughness.

"My thoughts are with Sir Colin's wife Lady Verna, and his family and friends at this time."