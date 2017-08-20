Rates money is for Denise Lee 'to be a councillor, not to stand for Parliament'

Sunday, 20 August, 2017 - 12:49

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling Auckland Councilor, and National Party election candidate, Denise Lee, to do the honourable thing and take a leave of absence for the remainder of the election campaign. Right now, despite spending her time campaigning, Cr Lee continues to receive more than two thousand dollars a week from Auckland ratepayers.

Denise Lee’s annual salary is $107,599. Over the three-month election regulated period, Ms Lee is expected to receive $26,900.

"Cr Lee's claim that she can be a national candidate and a councillor, is ridiculous," says Jo Holmes, spokesperson for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance.

"Other National Party candidates in much smaller centres have either stepped down or taken unpaid leave. Why should Auckland ratepayers be treated any differently?"

"Being an Auckland Councillor is a full-time job - if Ms Lee wants to run for Parliament she should follow the example of Hastings Mayor, Laurence Yule, and step down from the position to avoid ratepayers’ subsidising national political ambitions."