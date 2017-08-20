Sir Colin Meads 'one of NZ's rugby greats - but so much more'

Sunday, 20 August, 2017 - 14:05

Colin Meads was, and still is, one of New Zealand’s rugby greats - but so much more.

"He wore his celebrity on a sound and sensible set of shoulders," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"He was a quintessential unassuming New Zealander - one of those we feel especially proud of as a nation.

"Colin Meads emerged as a rugby talent in an era of amateurism, and did not experience playing in the professional game as it is today. He gave so much of his time to the sport, and we are grateful to him.

"He was such a great inspiration to so many young Kiwis, on the field and off. We will miss him.

"Colin Meads was legendary and it is fitting that Te Kuiti has a marvellous statute of him.

"New Zealand First sends our condolences to Lady Meads (Verna) and their family."