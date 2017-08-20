Roading promises 'are worthless without ACT'

|
New Zealand needs a strong ACT in Parliament to ensure National keeps its $10.5 billion roading promises, says ACT Leader David Seymour.
"Everyone likes a nice new road," Mr Seymour says. "But we can’t trust National to deliver after their track-record with on-the-hoof Northland transport announcements during election campaigns, unless there is a strong ACT in government to make them keep their word.
"The Northland four-lane motorway won’t go ahead with Winston Peters in a National government because he won’t allow Public-Private Partnerships to fund it. And if no-one else is there to make National keep its promise, they will quietly dump the plans, just like they did their ten bridge Northland by-election bribe in 2015.
"And with more MPs, ACT won’t just ensure these projects go ahead - we’ll boost local infrastructure to match. There’s no point in having the highway that ends in a congested suburb. ACT will give councils half the GST from local building projects for use on vital infrastructure - that’s around $1.5 billion more every year.
"ACT will also ensure existing roads are used more efficiently by replacing petrol tax with demand-based road pricing. And we’ll replace the Resource Management Act, a significant driver of delays and costs for infrastructure projects."
