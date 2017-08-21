Two old parties running scared of NZ First - Peters

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 12:15

The two old parties are running scared of New Zealand First.

"Minister of Finance Steven Joyce and Labour Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson refused to allow NZ First to join them in a live debate on TV One on the economy," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Just as Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse turned down an invitation by another TV channel to a one on one debate with New Zealand First.

"What we learned from the economic chatter from National and Labour is that there will be no economic new direction under either - only a tweak here and there.

"So New Zealand hasn’t a hope of ramping up its productivity, export receipts and standard of living for those who are treading water.

"They were both dismissive of New Zealand First’s new ideas to better manage the exchange rate.

"This is the reaction of economic dinosaurs - it’s time for some new thinking," says Mr Peters.