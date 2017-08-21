Prime Minister thanks Peter Dunne

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 14:07

Prime Minister Bill English today thanked United Future Leader Peter Dunne for his contribution to strong and stable government over the past nine years.

"Mr Dunne rang me earlier today to advise me of his decision to retire at this election," Mr English says.

"I respect his decision. Now we have a clear choice in Ohariu between National’s Brett Hudson and the Labour candidate.

"Brett is an energetic and capable MP who has already made a considerable contribution to Government and has built strong links with voters in the Ohariu electorate.

"In the last three elections National has won the party vote in Ohariu by a significant margin. We will now fight hard to win the seat as well as maximising our party vote in the electorate," Mr English says.