Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 14:16

"ACT wishes Peter Dunne well," says ACT Leader David Seymour. "No-one can doubt his commitment to Parliament and its institutions. But as a Minister with Labour, then National, then Labour, and National again, he was a symbol and an enabler of the way our major parties drift along with no real agenda.

"Dunne could have fit in either major party, exemplifying the way National and Labour are indistinguishable in office.

"In politics, Dunne was a winner. He had more years as Minister than anyone in living history, but did little to advance meaningful principles. He was enjoying ministerial cars and perks when the housing crisis began under Helen Clark, and while it continued through the current Government.

"Voters expect politicians to tackle hard issues. Yet Dunne was more interested in preserving the status quo, opposing Partnership Schools and meaningful reform of the Resource Management Act for the sake of appearing moderate. His back-and-forth tinkering on drugs left everyone unhappy.

"Finally, he has been swept out by the tidal change against do-nothing politics.

"ACT offers a stark contrast to Dunne’s pontification. Our bold policies will allow homebuilding on an epic scale, revolutionise choices in education, and slash the wasteful spending supported by the bureaucratic establishment."