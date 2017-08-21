Labour pays tribute to Peter Dunne

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 15:05

Leader of the Opposition Jacinda Ardern has today paid tribute to United Future leader Peter Dunne, who announced he would no longer be standing in the 2017 General Election.

"Today I acknowledge the significant contribution by Peter Dunne over 33 years to the electorate of ÅhÄriu and the New Zealand Parliament.

"Entering parliament with the Labour Party in 1984, Peter served as a Minister in the fourth Labour Government, and again with the fifth Labour Government under Helen Clark as a Minister outside Cabinet.

"He has been a hard-working and dedicated local MP for the ÅhÄriu electorate.

"Any Member of Parliament who has given such service and dedication should be recognised, and I’d like to thank Peter for his service to politics, Parliament and the people of New Zealand.

"Labour will continue to fight hard for every single vote in ÅhÄriu. It will be a very tough race, but a race that Labour is determined to win through an incredibly hard-working candidate in Greg O’Connor.

"Greg is out there in the electorate every day, talking with the many local communities and people in the electorate, to earn the right to be considered a worthy successor to Peter as the representative for ÅhÄriu," says Jacinda Ardern.