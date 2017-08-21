Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 15:35

The 2017 campaign of promises demonstrates the old parties in Parliament are desperately doing anything to get political power.

New Zealand First accuses them of making promises without regard to the fragile state of the New Zealand economy within a seriously unstable world economy, says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"New Zealand’s National debt is at record levels as headlined by the New Zealand Herald in June, Kiwis drown in debt (NZ Herald, 20 June 2017, page C1). It said:

‘New Zealand’s debt is past half a trillion dollars and is forecast to continue to rise.’

"Other political parties have no idea how to grow the economy and have had 33 years of their failed policies attempting to do so.

"New Zealand’s GDP per person is flat lining as is productivity.

"In this environment political parties are making consumptive promises that are breath-taking in their naivety.

"In two days alone the National Party has made over $12 billion in promises - $18 GP visits, Dunedin Hospital rebuild and roading.

"Labour’s promises are as bad, and even Gareth Morgan points out they have no substance, and the Greens have joined them.

"Clearly there is only one sane and stable party in this election that has warned time and again of the imminent economic crisis this country faces.

"Policies not based on growing our national wealth by production but by consumption risk New Zealand becoming like some South American economies.

"In the words of Kipling: ‘If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs’."