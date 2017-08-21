New departmental regulatory strategies released

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 16:50

The release of new Regulatory Stewardship Strategies by the Ministry for the Environment, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and Inland Revenue have been welcomed today by Regulatory Reform Minister Paul Goldsmith.

"Regulations take effect in complex and rapidly changing contexts, so regulatory agencies must regularly review them to ensure their regulatory systems are fit-for-purpose," Mr Goldsmith says.

"The release of these strategies shows the progress that government departments and agencies are making. The strategies are a key tool in building a regulatory management system with high standards."

The strategies set out each department’s approach to long-term, pro-active management of its regulatory systems. The departments have looked across each of their systems to identify how each is working in practice.

Design, delivery and maintenance of high quality regulation requires the collaborative effort of many government agencies and multiple stakeholders. Over time, departments will increase their focus on external stakeholder’s input to the assessments.

"I encourage all those with an interest in quality government regulation to start this process now by taking a close look at these strategies. Let the departments know what you think about what they are doing and plan to do. Tell them what you think about their assessments, and where they can be improved," Mr Goldsmith says.

The regulatory stewardship strategies of the departments will be published on their websites. They will also be available on the Treasury website at: www.treasury.govt.nz/regulation/fitforpurpose.