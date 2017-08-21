Labour Campaign advisory for Tuesday 22 August

|
Leader of the Opposition
MP for Mt Albert
MEDIA ADVISORY
21 August 2017
Campaign advisory for Tuesday 22 August
Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern will tomorrow visit Augusto creative and production agency in Auckland, where she will reveal Labour’s new TV commercials during a Facebook Live event.
What: Labour’s new TV commercials revealed
When: 11.15am, Tuesday 22 August, 2017
Where: Augusto Ltd, Shed 8, Upper Deck, City Works Depot, 90 Wellesley St West, Auckland
After the Facebook Live reveal, media will also be able to view the 90-second and 15-second versions of the commercials. Jacinda Ardern will then be available for a media stand-up.
